Developing

Police investigation underway at Desert Ridge Marketplace

By and
Published  June 19, 2025 6:00am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Desert Ridge Marketplace incident prompts PD investigation

Desert Ridge Marketplace incident prompts PD investigation

A police investigation is happening on June 19 at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • A police investigation is underway on June 19 at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.
    • Police have not released any details on the incident.

PHOENIX - A police incident prompted an investigation at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

What we know:

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed a police command unit in the parking lot and crime scene tape surrounding the northeast corner of the mall, located near Deer Valley and City Drives.

What we don't know:

The Phoenix Police Department hasn't released any details on the incident.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Map of Desert Ridge Marketplace

The Source

  • FOX 10's Danielle Miller, who reported live at the scene on June 19, 2025.

