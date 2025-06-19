Police investigation underway at Desert Ridge Marketplace
PHOENIX - A police incident prompted an investigation at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.
What we know:
FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed a police command unit in the parking lot and crime scene tape surrounding the northeast corner of the mall, located near Deer Valley and City Drives.
What we don't know:
The Phoenix Police Department hasn't released any details on the incident.
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out to the police for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Map of Desert Ridge Marketplace