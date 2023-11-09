Police looking for arson suspect after woman killed in Phoenix house fire

Police are searching for a man accused of setting a Phoenix home on fire, leaving a woman dead.

The fire happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 near 39th Avenue and Irma Lane, which is near the major intersection of 35th Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

"Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the interior of a residential home. Firefighters extended hoselines and quickly attacked the fire," Phoenix Fire said.

Elizabeth Bell, 86, was found dead inside the home by crews.

On Friday, police said 59-year-old Wayne Tweed was wanted in connection to the fire.

"Wayne Tweed intentionally set fire to victim Elizabeth Bell's residence while she was inside," police said. "Elizabeth died in the resulting fire."

Tweed fled the area after setting the fire, investigators said. He is described as a white male, 5'5", and 170 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and multiple tattoos.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest is being offered in this case.

Elizabeth Bell and Wayne Tweed

Area residents speak out

As police continue to investigate the fire, some living in the area are concerned, as they believe the woman's death is suspicious.

"This neighborhood used to be peaceful and quiet, and there weren't really any problems," said Jesse Tackett. "We had a nurse come to the house today who witnessed all of it starting, and she could hear her screaming inside the house. She was on the phone with 911 when she got here."

Some of the neighbors said they would check on the woman because she lived alone, but that eventually stopped as squatters started living with the woman, and others began to see suspicious behavior.

"These two men initially, they just started squatting there. They eventually brought cars over and many other things. A motor home was there in the front yard, and now its in the backyard," said Cynthia Donato. "The people there would frequently start fires in the backyard to burn whatever material it was."

Neighbors said they would call police after seeing suspicious activity at the home, and when the woman would ask for help. Police officials said they received a call for welfare checks on Sept. 20 and 29.

"These people, she did not know. She specifically told me that people were trying to take over her home," said Donato. "Those two men were there, and I asked her if she was OK, but she looked very medicated, and in my opinion, I don't think she was lucid, and I believe she was under their control."

With the woman's death, neighbors are wanting to know how the fire started.

"I just hope whoever is responsible for this, that they will be brought to justice," said Donato.

"This is not the first fire that's happened around here," said Tackett. "This is probably not even going to be the last, unless they take care of the groups that keep bouncing around the street."

