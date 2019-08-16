Police: Man attempted to kidnap girl on her way to school

Police are looking for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl on her way to school. This happened Friday morning in Maricopa.

The father of the student didn't want to speak on camera but wants other parents to be aware. He says his daughter was walking to a bus stop when the suspect approached her, but how she responded got her out of danger.

Laura Studebaker's daughter is in sixth grade. After reports of an attempted kidnapping near the Thornberry bus stop in the Homestead subdivision, Studebaker says her husband is already having a talk with their child.

"She's pretty well aware of these things that can happen," Studebaker said. "It's still scary for any parent to know that some guy is trolling around trying to pick up kids at all."

"I know there are a lot of kids that come to this bus stop," Studebaker went on to say. "I don't really see any cars waiting with them, but I think that we probably will from now on."

Maricopa police say the suspect is described as a man with dark skin in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a green shirt with white stripes and was driving a car similar to a tan four-door Honda Accord.

The father of a Desert Winds Middle School student says the man told his daughter her mom had been in a car accident and she needed to come with him. But the girl said no one asked for a code word before the suspect drove off.

"Nobody's really afraid to walk to the bus stop, so it's pretty surprising for me as an older sister," said Alyssa Lebron.

Lebron waits to pick up her younger siblings as dozens of students get off the bus each day. This Maricopa neighborhood isn't in fear, but they're watching out for each other.

"You can't live in fear," Studebaker said. "We have to just keep on going but we will be more vigilant and luckily we live in Arizona, and most of our neighbors are armed.

The Maricopa Unified School District sent this email to parents. It reads in part:

“In the Maricopa Unified School District, student safety is our top priority. Although we review safety precautions with students, it is imperative the school and parents team together. Whether students are walking to and from school, or even playing in the neighborhood, certain precautions should always be taken to ensure the safety of your child(ren).”

If you have any information, call Maricopa Police.