Police: Man tried to use band-aids to repair car tires

Authorities in one California city say a man was arrested after he was found trying to repair his tires with a decidedly unconventional method.

According to Sheriff's officials in Orange County, deputies were called out to the scene Tuesday morning after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. When deputies arrived, they found a car with both of the tires on the driver's side flat, and a 26-year-old man trying to use gauze and band-aids.

The man, sheriff's officials say, was placed under arrested for being under the influence of drugs. Police posted photos of the repair work on social media Tuesday afternoon.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.