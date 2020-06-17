Police: Officer, suspect taken to hospital following crash along Glendale Avenue

article

Glendale Police officials say a portion of Glendale Avenue has been shut down due to a crash involving a police officer.

According to a statement by Officer Tiffany Ngalula, the incident happened at a gas station at 75th Avenue and Glendale. Officers were called out to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. for a call for service.

Police officials say based on information gathered from the initial call, two people were involved in a fight at the gas station, and a white-colored suspect vehicle reportedly fled the business, heading east on Glendale Avenue. The vehicle then struck an officer who was heading west on the same roadway.

The officer, according to officials, was responding to the scene at the time of the crash.

Both the suspect, who is identified as a man by Glendale Police, and the officer were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown as of Monday afternoon.

As a result of the incident, Glendale Avenue is closed from 71st to 75th Avenues, according to police.

