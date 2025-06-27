Police release video showing rescue of 'visibly emaciated' baby in south Phoenix

The Brief On Friday, police released video showing officers rescuing an infant on May 14 from inside a south Phoenix apartment. Police say the baby's mother passed away, and the child was alone inside the apartment for several days. The baby's health has since improved is expected to make a full recovery.



Police say an infant survived after being alone for several days inside a south Phoenix apartment after the child's mother passed away.

Video showing officers rescuing the child was released by police on Friday.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says a person called them at about 10:30 a.m. on May 14 to check on their neighbor, who had recently given birth but had not been seen or heard from for several days.

When officers got to the scene near Central Avenue and Illini Street, they opened a window and saw a woman lying motionless on the floor. The officers also saw a small infant lying on the bed.

Officers broke the door open and rescued the infant, who was taken to a hospital by firefighters in serious condition.

Police say the baby was "visibly emaciated." The infant's health has since improved and is expected to make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner will determine the manner of death of the baby's mother. She wasn't identified by police.

What's next:

Police say the Department of Child Safety was made aware of the incident and is working with investigators and the baby's family.

