Police search for owners of two horses found wandering in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Apache Junction Police are searching for the owners of two horses after finding them wandering near a street early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The two missing horses were found near Starr Road and Broadway Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 4.
"They are safe and being temporarily cared for while we work to find their owners," the police department said. "Please share to help us get these guys back home!"
What we don't know:
Officials are unsure who the horses belong to, or where they may have come from.
What you can do:
Anyone who may know the animals' owners is asked to contact the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260. Proof of ownership is required in order for officers to release them.
Map of the area where the horses were found.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Apache Junction Police Department.