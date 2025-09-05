Police seek tips after woman assaulted, left in Phoenix alley

The Brief Phoenix police are asking the community for help in a sexual assault investigation. A woman in her mid-30s was found in an alley near 46th Street and Oak Street with serious injuries. There was no information released on a potential suspect.



Phoenix police are looking for additional information in a sexual assault investigation involving a woman who was found with significant injuries.

What we know:

A woman, only described as being in her mid-30s, was found seriously injured in an alley in the early morning hours of Aug. 14.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to an alley near 46th Street and Oak Street after receiving a report of someone hearing yelling.

The victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She is still recovering from her injuries as of Sept. 5.

Police have conducted interviews and are reviewing footage. Detectives are following leads in hopes of locating the suspect.

"I can just say that in my time in the department and investigating these types of crimes, it was very it was severe. There were severe injuries," Lt. Casey Tornberg in the Family Investigations Bureau Adult Crimes Unit with Phoenix police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not include any information on a potential suspect, or any details leading up to the incident.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information on this investigation to contact Phoenix police. Anonymous reports can be made to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Anyone who may have video or photos can submit them here.

