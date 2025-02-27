Police shooting in Maricopa; Scottsdale plane crash update | Nightly Roundup

article

From an update on the deadly plane crash in Scottsdale, to a police shooting in Maricopa, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Shooting involving police officers in Maricopa reported

Featured article

2. Gene Hackman's cause of death not clear; deemed ‘suspicious’

Featured article

3. Suspects in Gilbert murder case remain at large

Featured article

4. Scottsdale plane crash: NTSB releases report, images

Featured article

5. Cleaner details horrific conditions inside Michigan home where children lived alone for years