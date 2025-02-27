Police shooting in Maricopa; Scottsdale plane crash update | Nightly Roundup

article
From an update on the deadly plane crash in Scottsdale, to a police shooting in Maricopa, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Shooting involving police officers in Maricopa reported
An investigation into a shooting involving Maricopa police officers is underway, the police department said.
2. Gene Hackman's cause of death not clear; deemed ‘suspicious’
A search warrant shows that Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog had been dead for some time and the couple’s bodies were in different rooms.
3. Suspects in Gilbert murder case remain at large
Nicholas Cordova was killed in May 2020 in Gilbert, and police have been looking for those responsible since.
4. Scottsdale plane crash: NTSB releases report, images
The NTSB is releasing new details in the investigation into the deadly Scottsdale plane crash that happened on Feb. 10. The report says the plane touched down at 140 mph and crashed into the parked jet going just over 50 mph.
5. Cleaner details horrific conditions inside Michigan home where children lived alone for years
A woman tasked with cleaning out the filthy home where three Pontiac children lived alone for years detailed what she saw inside the condo.