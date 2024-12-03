Police shooting in north Phoenix sends man to the hospital

The Brief An officer-involved shooting sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened during the late-night hours of Dec. 2 in North Phoenix.



Phoenix Police officials have identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened late on Dec. 2.

In a statement, police said the incident happened at a residential neighborhood near 21st Street and Union Hills Drive. Officers responded at around 11:00 p.m. on Monday to a domestic violence call in the area, where a man was arguing with a family member and had access to knives in the home.

"While enroute, officers discovered the man had an outstanding warrant. When the officers arrived, a man and a woman told officers the suspect, 55-year-old Abraham Hermosillo, was inside the home and armed with a knife," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say officers found Hermosillo inside the home, armed with two knives.

"Officers ordered Hermosillo to drop the knives, but he continued to hold on to them. As officers gave additional commands, Hermosillo moved toward the living room still armed with the knives. One of the officers fired his gun and struck Hermosillo," officials wrote. "Officers moved up after Hermosillo dropped the knives and began giving him directions to put his hands behind his back. Hermosillo did not respond to officers’ commands, so a less-lethal tool was used, and Hermosillo was taken into custody."

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He is accused of multiple felonies. An investigation remains ongoing.