Police: Two people shot near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition. The shooting happened near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads on Sunday afternoon.

Crime tape surrounds the parking lot where three stores are located. The focus in on Beck's Billiards where police say a domestic violence situation turned into a double-shooting.

It happened around 1 p.m. this afternoon. Police say they found a man and woman with critical gunshot wounds. They've been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the two people shot know each other.

At this point, police say there are no outstanding suspects, although the investigation is ongoing. One witness tells us he heard a teenage girl screaming, "Why'd he have to shoot my mom?" moments after the shooting. We spoke to the owner of the smoke shop who says a bullet hit the wall of her store.

"Nothing got through to our smoke shop, but they said it hits it from the other side," said Sue Yousif, owner of Rob's Smoke Shop. "So I don't really know. We have been there yet to see what's going on, so we're trying to get int."

There's no telling when Yousif can get back in. It's still a very active investigation as Phoenix PD's Mobile Command unit is on the scene.