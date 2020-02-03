Police: Victim uncooperative following incident along Baseline Road

article

Phoenix Police officials say officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the southwest Valley Monday afternoon.,

According to Sgt. Margaret Cox, officers were sent to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline. Sgt. Cox said the victim was uncooperative and refused to provide police further information.

Police officials say no injuries have been reported at this time, and an investigation is in its early stages.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.