Apparent road-rage shooting sends 1 to hospital: police

One person was hospitalized on Monday following an apparent road-rage shooting at a Glendale intersection.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 7 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale Police say drivers of two trucks got into an altercation and one of them pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver who allegedly fired the shot stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was shut down due to the investigation.