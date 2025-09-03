Potential for life on nearby planet? U of A professor excited about the possibility

The Brief A University of Arizona professor is optimistic about finding life on a newly discovered planet located in the Alpha Centauri system, which is the closest solar system to ours. The planet is believed to be in a "habitable zone" that could support liquid water and other elements necessary for life, making it a prime target for observation by the James Webb Space Telescope.



An astronomer at the University of Arizona is excited about the potential for life on a possible planet in the nearest solar system to our own.

What they're saying:

Kevin Wagner, a professor at the University of Arizona, says the planet in the Alpha Centauri system is a mere four light-years away, making it a close target in astronomical terms.

Wagner says the system has three stars, unlike our sun.

He says the potential planet is in a "habitable zone" that could support life and come with things that life likes, such as air and water.

The possible planet is interesting because it is close enough to be viewed by the James Webb Space Telescope.

"It's this so-called Goldilocks range in which the temperature is not too cold, not too hot, where you can have liquid water and life as we know it," Wagner said.

Dig deeper:

Wagner says if this is a planet, it's likely a gas giant, similar to Saturn and Jupiter. He believes a moon orbiting the planet would have the best chance of finding life.

The planet is also close enough that a robotic spacecraft could be sent there to get a closer look.

"I want to say absolutely, but I don’t believe anything absolutely but as close to confident as I can be. I think it would be surprising if we're the only life out there, " Wagner said.