Potomac Avenue Metro Shooting: WMATA employee killed trying to stop shooter

A Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday on a D.C. train station platform while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded several others.

At a press conference, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan M. Benedict said the incident began as an altercation onboard a Metrobus near 14th Street and Potomac shortly after 9 a.m.

Benedict said a person with a gun was engaging random passengers on the bus and followed one of them off before opening fire and shooting them in the leg.

The gunman then entered the Potomac Avenue Metro station and took the escalator to the station platform where they approached a person who was trying to buy a Metro card. Benedict said the gunman shot that person and attempted to drag them over the faregate turnstile before the victim was able to break free.

The gunman then went further down the escalator and confronted a woman who was believed to be a customer. Benedict said a Metro transit employee who saw what was going on attempted to intervene and was shot and killed by the gunman.

A second Metro transit employee then approached the shooter - who entered and exited the train that was stopped at the platform - before being taken into custody by officers.

Metro CEO and general manager Randy Clarke called it "an incredibly sad day" and said more information would be released regarding the employee who was killed.

"I just want to send my deep condolences to the Metro family," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the scene Wednesday. "We don’t know a lot about this shooter at this moment – other than we had a person with a gun who has created yet another tragedy in our city. We will work hand-in-hand with Metro to complete this investigation as we move forward."

Wednesday's shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have plagued the transit system in recent months.

In December of last year, a woman and two teens were shot at the Benning Road Metro station after a juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight.

Also in December, an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station.

Just days into the New Year, a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was wounded during a shooting at a southeast D.C. Metro station.

Several weeks ago, two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C.