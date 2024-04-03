Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.23 billion after no winners in Wednesday's drawing

Updated  April 4, 2024 5:21am MST
Lottery
City News Service

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.23 billion

No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday's drawing; the jackpot now rises to $1.23 billion.

LOS ANGELES - No tickets matching all six numbers were sold in Wednesday evening's multi-state Powerball game, pushing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $1.23 billion -- the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball number was 15. The potential jackpot of $1.09 billion was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Two tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in California and are each worth $1,622,808, according to California lottery officials.

One was sold at the Albertsons at 220 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas, and the other was sold at Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop at 1035 Harbor Blvd. in Oxnard.

Other tickets matching five numbers were sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington, and two were sold in Massachusetts, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

There have been 40 drawings since Jan. 1, the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday's jackpot was the fourth-largest in the history of the Powerball game, which began in 1992. There have been five larger jackpots for the Mega Millions game, which began in 1996 as The Big Game and was given the new name Mega Millions in 2002.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.