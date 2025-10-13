Powerful storm uproots trees, damages homes in Tempe neighborhood

The Brief A severe, fast-moving storm caused widespread damage in Tempe, particularly in a neighborhood near Southern Avenue and Kyrene Road. The storm's heavy impact included downed large trees, destroyed walls, damaged roofs, and power outages. The neighborhood is now facing extensive cleanup.



A microburst in Tempe caused a lot of damage to a neighborhood during Monday's severe weather.

What we know:

Large trees were down all throughout Dwight Park near Southern Avenue and Kyrene Road, as trees were getting ripped out of the ground. Even a soccer field looked more like a pond.

Damage was seen throughout the whole neighborhood, which was also dealing with a power outage.

Everything from large trees on the ground, to back patio covers down in the driveway, cinder block walls in pieces, and to air conditioning units that were once on the roof knocked over on the ground. A trampoline that was once in the backyard now sits in someone's driveway.

Many people saw roof and car damage in the neighborhood. Neighbors who were home when this quick storm hit around 1:30 p.m. described the chaos.

What they're saying:

"We heard the windows start rattling," said Janet Manegold. "My daughter and I are home. We heard a big bang out here, so we actually moved into the hallway because of how much the windows were rattling. It only lasted 5 or 10 minutes tops, and then it was pretty much done, but then when we walked outside to see what happened, our fences are out in the backyard, our giant trees are down.

"We are so thankful it didn't hit anybody's home or car. It took out a neighbor's mailbox, but all in all we're super thankful it didn't hurt anybody, but we have a big mess," Manegold said.

About every street in the neighborhood has damage, but they are slowly starting to clear up as a lot of neighbors are helping each other out.

Map of the storm damage location.