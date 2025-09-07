Pregnant woman found injured on Yavapai County road

The Brief The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who seriously injured a 29-year-old pregnant woman found in the roadway on Sept. 7. The victim was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to survive, but the condition of her unborn baby is unknown. Authorities are looking for a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, with black emblems.



The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for seriously injuring a pregnant woman.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 near Top O the Morning Drive and Beaver Creek Road. YCSO says an injured 29-year-old pregnant woman was found lying in the roadway.

"According to witnesses, a pearly white SUV, possibly resembling a Jeep Cherokee, with all black emblems, was seen leaving the area towards Rimrock," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Phoenix and is expected to be OK. YCSO says it doesn't know the condition of her unborn baby.

Map of the area where the woman was found

What we don't know:

YCSO didn't say what kind of injuries the victim had.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260. You can call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to remain anonymous.