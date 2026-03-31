President Donald Trump to visit Phoenix in April for Turning Point USA event

The Brief President Donald Trump is expected to visit Phoenix in April. The president is set to attend a Turning Point USA event that is set to take place at a Phoenix church.



President Donald Trump is expected make a visit to Phoenix on April 17, according to officials with Turning Point USA.

What we know:

According to the right-wing organization's website, President Trump is expected to speak at an event called "Build The Red Wall." The event is set to take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix.

As of March 31, Turning Point USA's website lists Trump as one of three speakers announced so far, with the other two being Erika Kirk and Rep. Andy Biggs.

Dig deeper:

Per TPUSA, doors at Dream City Church will open at 10:00 a.m. on April 17, with remarks scheduled for 2:00 p.m.