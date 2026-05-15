Seen on TV: May 15
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Friday, May 15, 2026
Laveen Library Renaming
Arizona Snowbowl Summer Activities
- 9300 N. Snowbowl Rd.
- Flagstaff, AZ 86002
- https://www.snowbowl.ski/summer-activities/
2026 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week
MAM Golf Classic
- May 15, 7:30 a.m.
- GCU Championship Golf Course
- 5902 W. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85033
- Benefits AZ military families & wounded heroes
- https://azmam.org
Antiquities Warehouse
- 2025 E. University Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- 602-253-6206
- antiquitieswarehouse.com
Poolboy Taco
- 4031 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- www.poolboytaco.com