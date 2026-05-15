Seen on TV: May 15

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Friday, May 15, 2026

Laveen Library Renaming

Arizona Snowbowl Summer Activities

9300 N. Snowbowl Rd.

Flagstaff, AZ 86002

https://www.snowbowl.ski/summer-activities/

2026 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

MAM Golf Classic

May 15, 7:30 a.m.

GCU Championship Golf Course

5902 W. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85033

Benefits AZ military families & wounded heroes

https://azmam.org

Antiquities Warehouse

2025 E. University Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-253-6206

antiquitieswarehouse.com

Poolboy Taco

4031 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

www.poolboytaco.com

Live-streamed video