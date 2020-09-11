President Trump to host roundtable in Phoenix on September 14
PHOENIX - With just weeks to go before the November election, officials with the Trump reelection campaign say the President is set to visit the Valley on Sept. 14.
According to an e-mail sent on the afternoon of Sept. 11, Trump is set to host a Latinos for Trump roundtable at the Arizona Grand Resort on Sept. 14. The event is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.
Campaign officials say the event in Phoenix is one of four events during President Trump's visit to Nevada and Arizona.
According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden's campaign is making a robust play for Arizona, a state that hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996. A FOX News poll conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 shows Biden leading Trump by nine points in Arizona amongst likely voters.