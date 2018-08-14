Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

Trump UNITE Rally video

Trump UNITE Rally

THEY SAY ITS A ONE YEAR CELEBRATION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP FIGHTING FOR AMERICANS. THEIR VOICES... THEY SAY HAVE NOT BEEN HEARD. SO AT TODAYS RALLY THEY WERE LOUD AND CLEAR WITH THEIR MESSAGE...THAT TRUMP IS MAKING AMERICA GREAT.

Valley student meets President Obama video

Valley student meets President Obama

It's something many people only dream of -- going inside the White House and meeting the President, but it's real life for a valley 12-year-old who went to the nation's capitol to pitch his ideas about science and tech. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.