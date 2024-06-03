Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Processions held for slain Arizona officer; Trump heads back to AZ | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  June 3, 2024 7:37pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From processions being held for slain Gila River Police officer Joshua Briese, to former President Donald Trump heading back to Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Processions held for slain Gila River Police officer

Featured

Processions held for slain Gila River Police officer
article

Processions held for slain Gila River Police officer

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection to the deaths of a Gila River Police officer and a community member.

2. Donald Trump returning to Arizona to speak at town hall

Featured

Donald Trump returning to Arizona to speak at town hall
article

Donald Trump returning to Arizona to speak at town hall

A week after he was found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, former President Donald Trump will visit the Valley to participate in a town hall.

3. Adams Fire burning near Fountain Hills

Featured

Adams Fire burning near Fountain Hills
article

Adams Fire burning near Fountain Hills

A community near Fountain Hills has been told to be ready to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in the area.

4. Phoenix bus stop shooting leaves 1 man dead and another in jail

Featured

Phoenix bus stop shooting leaves 1 man dead and another in jail
article

Phoenix bus stop shooting leaves 1 man dead and another in jail

A shooting in Phoenix left a 49-year-old dead and a 31-year-old arrested. It stemmed from an argument at a bus stop.

5. Body of man who went missing in Salt River on Memorial Day found, identified

Featured

Body of man who went missing in Salt River on Memorial Day found, identified
article

Body of man who went missing in Salt River on Memorial Day found, identified

Tubers on the Salt River called authorities when they made the grim discovery of a man who drowned on Memorial Day.