Proposed bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore mask mandates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Politics
PHOENIX - A Republican-sponsored bill that would make it optional for Arizona businesses to opt of of enforcing mask mandates is making its way through the state legislature.

The House Commerce Committee approved the measure along party lines 6-4. Representative Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale introduced the bill.

"Notwithstanding any other law, a business in this state is not required to enforce on its premises a mask mandate that is established by this state, a city, town or county or any other jurisdiction of this state," reads the text to Arizona House Bill 2770.

Supporters say the bill promotes freedoms, while critics call it a threat to public health and safety.

Governor Doug Ducey has not issued a statewide mask mandate, but has not allowed local governments to establish such rules.

