Brutal beating on ASU campus caught on surveillance video, police say

Arizona State University police have arrested four people in a brutal assault case that happened on the Tempe campus.

The 18-year-old victim was severely injured, and we've learned one of the suspects is the son of a Maricopa County prosecutor.

It all reportedly began on September 27 with an argument inside the Hassayampa Academic Village dorms near Apache Boulevard and McAllister Avenue, but turned into a beating that police say was caught on surveillance video.

Three of the suspects in custody were identified as Donnell Young, 18, Jayden Smith, 19, and Justin Otis, 18. The fourth suspect is a juvenile, and police are still looking for a fifth suspect.

The backstory:

Court documents state that an argument happened inside the dorm and the group of suspects was asked to leave. Later, the victim reported that the same group approached and attacked him outside.

Police say the video, which has not been released, shows the group holding down the victim while punching and "stomp kicking" him.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, covered in blood, with several cuts, a broken nose, and head injuries.

Otis is a senior at Hamilton High School in Chandler. A spokesperson confirmed he is the son of Erin Otis, a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The other side:

We reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for comment, but were only told the case has been submitted to the Coconino County Attorney's Office.

What's next:

Meanwhile, ASU Police say none of the people involved in the assault were students and the investigation is ongoing.

All three suspects were booked on aggravated assault charges. On October 31, they made their initial court appearances. Each suspect's bond was set at $10,000.

