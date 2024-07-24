Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
16
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:41 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:02 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:09 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:14 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:19 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:01 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:03 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:46 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin
Air Quality Alert
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Protests oustide Sen. Mark Kelly's office planned in Phoenix for meeting with Netanyahu

By
Published  July 24, 2024 3:06pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) arrives for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address to a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. N

Expand

PHOENIX - A protest was planned for July 24 outside the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) against his visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kelly has been at or near the top of potential Vice Presidential candidates for Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic nominee for President.

According to a media advisory released by a coalition of diverse constituents, a group will gather outside his Phoenix office near the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road, just west of the Biltmore Fashion Park at 5 p.m.

The group is raising awareness of Kelly's "complicity in the genocide on Palestinians."

Featured

Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president
article

Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.

They are asking Kelly to condemn Netanyahu and Israel for their response to the coordinated attack by Hamas-led militants on October 7 that left nearly 1,100 people dead and many other Israelis raped and kidnapped. Most of the victims that day were attending the Nova Festival, a trance festival held in Israel's Negev Desert.

Protesters argue that the Israeli response has led to "over 100,000 dead Palestinians."

However, the Associated Press reported numbers from the Palestinian Health Ministry that said the death toll as of June 30 was 37,900.

Featured

Massive protests held amid Netanyahu's US visit, speech to Congress
article

Massive protests held amid Netanyahu's US visit, speech to Congress

Widespread protests are happening in D.C. as some demonstrators are condemning the Israeli military and pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire deal and bring home hostages.

What do the protesters want?

The group is asking for four demands from Sen. Kelly. 

  1. State that he does not support war efforts by Netanyahu
  2. Stop support of weapons and aid to Israel
  3. Take action to end the war on children
  4. Facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza

Sen. Kelly's chances at becoming the Vice Presidential nominee

He is considered a top contender. 

Viewed as a moderate, he is a retired NASA astronaut and married to former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Mike Noble, CEO and founder of Noble Predictive Insights, thinks Kelly could be the perfect fit on the Democrats' presidential ticket.

Featured

Mark Kelly: What to know about the Arizona senator who could be Kamala Harris' running mate
article

Mark Kelly: What to know about the Arizona senator who could be Kamala Harris' running mate

One of Arizona's two senators is now under a big national spotlight, as he is being considered as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Here's what to know about Mark Kelly.

"Mark Kelly has fantastic numbers of all the elected officials in the entire state of Arizona. Mark Kelly has the best image of all the electorate," he said.

Kelly has already given his endowment to VP Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

He is among a list of rumored candidates that include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

He is one of the few legislators to appear on various short lists with most candidates already holding positions in the executive branch.