Armed suspect shot, killed following pursuit in Chandler: PD

The Brief A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 21 near Frye and McQueen Roads. Police say the suspect tried to break into a home before leading officers on a pursuit and ramming a police vehicle. No officers were hurt.



A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning in Chandler.

What we know:

According to police, officers on Aug. 21 responded to reports of someone trying to break into a home near Frye Road and Windstream Place just before 7 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers encountered the suspect, who fled the area in a car. A pursuit ensued, and police say the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle. The suspect then stopped at the intersection of Frye and McQueen Roads, where he got out of his car with a gun and tried to run away.

"At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident," Chandler Police said.

Police say the public should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified.

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened