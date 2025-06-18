Expand / Collapse search
Queen Creek gym employee arrested after dogs died inside his hot car: PD

Published  June 18, 2025 7:31am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Abraham Delarosa, 40, allegedly left his two dogs inside a hot car on June 13 near Signal Butte and Queen Creek Roads.
    • Police say the dogs died after being left inside the car for six hours while Delarosa attended a work meeting.
    • Delarosa was arrested and is accused of animal cruelty.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - An East Valley gym employee was arrested after police say his two dogs died after being left inside a hot car for several hours.

What we know:

According to court documents, 40-year-old Abraham Delarosa left the dogs inside his car, parked outside the gym on June 13 near Signal Butte and Queen Creek Roads, while he attended a staff meeting for six hours.

After the meeting ended, another employee witnessed Delarosa performing CPR on the dogs.

"Abraham told the reporting party that he had the car running, and someone must have turned the car off," court documents read.

Delarosa rushed the dogs to a nearby vet, but they were already dead.

Abraham Delarosa

Court documents said an officer who responded to the gym noted the temperature inside his patrol car with the air conditioning on was 109 degrees.

Delarosa was arrested and booked into jail before being released. He's accused of animal cruelty.

During his initial court appearance, a judge ordered him to stay away from all animals. 

What's next:

Delarosa's next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court and Abraham Delarosa's initial court appearance.

