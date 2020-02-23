Rainfall totals across the Valley following weekend storms

article

Saturday was very wet due to rain most of the day with some places in the Valley receiving record-breaking rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix released rainfall totals for select cities across the Valley from the last 48 hours:

Phoenix Sky Harbor - 1.04"

Scottsdale Airport - 0.92"

Phoenix Deer Valley - 0.88"

Mesa Falcon Field - 0.62"

Globe - 1.96"

Tonto Basin - 1.92"

Casa Grande - 0.58"

Yuma Airport - 0.11"

Maricopa County also released rainfall totals from yesterday. For more rainfall totals, click here.

In Phoenix, the rainfall total at Sky Harbor Airport broke the daily record of 0.45" that was set back in 1913.

The weather led to many events being delayed, rescheduled or even canceled, including many Spring Training games.

PREVIOUS: Storms drop record-breaking rainfall in Phoenix, canceling or delaying scheduled events

Most of the rain moved out of the Valley by Saturday night. A few scattered showers and even some snow will be expected Sunday morning in Northern Arizona, and a few areas are still under flood advisories.