Storms drop record-breaking rainfall in Phoenix, canceling or delaying scheduled events

It's going to be a very wet Saturday with rain in the forecast for most of the day.

Rainstorms in the Valley have already brought record-breaking rainfall totals to Phoenix.

The National Weather Service said as of Saturday afternoon the rainfall at Sky Harbor International Airport was up to 1.00 inch, which breaks the daily record of 0.45 set back in 1913.

The rain caused havoc in the valley as cacti were knocked over, even crashing down onto a driver's car.

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen recapped the events that were affected by Saturday's rainfall.

The rain is causing delays or cancelations for many of today's Spring Training Games.

LIST: Rain affecting Cactus League Spring Training games

Check back for updates on today's weather.