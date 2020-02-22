Expand / Collapse search

Storms drop record-breaking rainfall in Phoenix, canceling or delaying scheduled events

It's going to be a very wet Saturday with rain in the forecast for most of the day.

Rainstorms in the Valley have already brought record-breaking rainfall totals to Phoenix. 

The National Weather Service said as of Saturday afternoon the rainfall at Sky Harbor International Airport was up to 1.00 inch, which breaks the daily record of 0.45 set back in 1913.

The rain caused havoc in the valley as cacti were knocked over, even crashing down onto a driver's car. 

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen recapped the events that were affected by Saturday's rainfall.

Events canceled around Phoenix as record rainfall makes its way to the valley

Events in the Phoenix area are canceled as record-breaking rainfall makes its way into the valley. Festivals and spring training games are either delayed or canceled.

The rain is causing delays or cancelations for many of today's Spring Training Games. 

Check back for updates on today's weather.