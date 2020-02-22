Rain affecting Cactus League Spring Training games

article

The rain continues to fall in the Valley meaning more Spring Training games for the day are being affected.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, almost an inch of rain had been recorded at Sky Harbor causing major changes to the opening weekend of Spring Training for the Cactus League.

The rain has caused several games to be either delayed or canceled.

CANCELED

DELAYED

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game has been pushed back to 3:15 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics game has been moved to 6:15 p.m. at Sloan Park.

This list is subject to change. Check back for updates.

