Rain affecting Cactus League Spring Training games
article
PHOENIX - The rain continues to fall in the Valley meaning more Spring Training games for the day are being affected.
As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, almost an inch of rain had been recorded at Sky Harbor causing major changes to the opening weekend of Spring Training for the Cactus League.
The rain has caused several games to be either delayed or canceled.
CANCELED
- Arizona Diamondbacks canceled their game against the Colorado Rockies. Fans with tickets are asked to contact Salt River Fields for refunds.
- Surprise Stadium has canceled the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers. View ticket refund and exchange information here.
- The game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch has been canceled. Ticketholders can view the rainout policy here.
- The Los Angeles Angels rescheduled their game against the Kansas City Royals for Friday, March 6 at 1:10 p.m. in Tempe Diablo Stadium.
- The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds game at Goodyear Ballpark has been canceled. Fans can view their rainout policy here.
- The Seattle Mariners game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex has been canceled.
DELAYED
- The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game has been pushed back to 3:15 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium.
- The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics game has been moved to 6:15 p.m. at Sloan Park.
Advertisement
This list is subject to change. Check back for updates.