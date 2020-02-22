Storms drop record-breaking rainfall in Phoenix

article

It's going to be a very wet Saturday with rain in the forecast for most of the day.

Rainstorms in the Valley have already brought record-breaking rainfall totals to Phoenix.

The National Weather Service said as of Saturday morning the rainfall at Sky Harbor International Airport was up to 0.59 inches, which breaks the daily record of 0.45 set back in 1913.

There is also a flash flood warning in effect for most of Maricopa County until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

Check back for updates on today's weather.