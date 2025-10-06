Rapist gets life sentence for sexual assault at Scottsdale park

The Brief A 49-year-old man was sentenced to four life terms for a brutal sexual assault in a Scottsdale park last year. James Morris was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and forcing her 16-year-old boyfriend to watch the assault. He received additional life sentences for a separate aggravated assault case involving the stabbing of another woman the month prior.



What we know:

James Morris, 49, will spend the rest of his life in prison, plus an additional 20 years, for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman while forcing her 16-year-old boyfriend to watch, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

The backstory:

In July 2023, the suspect approached the couple who were sitting on a bench at Civic Center Park in Scottsdale late at night.

He accused the woman of being a pregnant prostitute who owed him money. The teenage couple said they were afraid and gave him money to try to get him to leave, but he wouldn’t go away.

Morris then threatened the couple and sexually assaulted the woman. Before Morris left, he stole the woman’s ring, necklace and bracelet.

Dig deeper:

After the couple gave detectives a description of the man, Scottsdale Police identified Morris as the suspect based on previous encounters.

He was arrested the same day as the assault, still wearing boxers stained with the woman’s blood. Testing also showed that DNA found on the victim belonged to Morris.

A jury convicted Morris of four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of robbery.

Morris was also sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a woman, who survived, in a Glendale park the month prior. A jury convicted him of aggravated assault for that case.

What they're saying:

"This defendant preyed on young, vulnerable victims who will have to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives," Mitchell said. "Thanks to Scottsdale Police, Glendale Police, and MCAO prosecutors Maren Evans and Anshika Mehrotra, our community is safer because he will never walk free again."