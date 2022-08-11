Rare documents signed by presidents, historic figures hit auction block

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:39 PM MDT until FRI 1:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
21
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 PM MDT until THU 11:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:22 PM MDT until THU 10:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:34 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:25 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:11 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM MST until THU 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:50 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:39 PM MST until FRI 12:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:13 PM MDT until THU 8:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Rare documents signed by presidents, historic figures hit auction block

By Ann Schmidt
Published 
News
FOX News
ben franklin article

Benjamin Franklin signed this receipt (top right) in 1756 for his Pennsylvania Gazette, the newspaper he created in the late 1720s. (University Archives / Fox News)

Rare items signed by historical figures, including some of American’s Founding Fathers and presidents, are hitting the auction block next week. 

On Aug. 17, University Archives is holding an online auction titled "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" with 537 lots for sale, including documents signed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and John F. Kennedy

The auction has at least 12 categories ranging from "Presidential" and "Early American," to "Entertainment," "Civil Rights," "Science" and "World Leaders," according to a press release.

RARE GEORGE WASHINGTON US POSTAGE STAMP SOLD FOR $19K AT AUCTION

Items from figures such as Benedict Arnold, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali and Helen Keller will be up for auction. 

Rare items signed by historical figures, including some of American’s Founding Fathers and presidents, are hitting the auction block next week. 

On Aug. 17, University Archives is holding an online auction titled "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" with 537 lots for sale, including documents signed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and John F. Kennedy

The auction has at least 12 categories ranging from "Presidential" and "Early American," to "Entertainment," "Civil Rights," "Science" and "World Leaders," according to a press release.

RARE GEORGE WASHINGTON US POSTAGE STAMP SOLD FOR $19K AT AUCTION

Items from figures such as Benedict Arnold, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali and Helen Keller will be up for auction. 

A receipt for the Pennsylvania Gazette that was signed by Benjamin Franklin in 1756 is also hitting the auction block next week and is expected to sell for between $9,000-$10,000, according to the press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The auction will also include two items – a signed personal check and a typed letter – from John F. Kennedy’s failed Democratic Vice Presidential bid in 1956. The items will be sold as one lot, which is expected to bid for between $15,000 and $17,000. 

The "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" auction, held by University Archives, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
 