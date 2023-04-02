Endangered whale spotted swimming with calf in rare footage

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Endangered whale spotted swimming with calf in rare footage

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Rare footage shows endangered North Atlantic Right whale swimming with calf

A North Atlantic right whale and her calf were spotted in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts on Monday, March 27. (Credit: Michael Moore & Carolyn Miller © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via Storyful)

CAPE COD, Mass. - A rare sighting was captured in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts showing a North Atlantic right whale and her calf swimming side by side. 

The pair was seen March 27. 

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted footage of the moment.  It showed a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

RELATED: It’s official: Agreement in place to bring Tokitae home from Miami Seaquarium to Puget Sound

The NOAA Fisheries says the critically-endangered species usually travels the New England coast in the spring. 

A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last month, the Boston Globe reported.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 