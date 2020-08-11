Expand / Collapse search
Raymond G. Allen, known for his role on '70s sitcom 'Sanford and Son,' dead at 91

By Melissa Roberto
Published 
News
FOX News
article

Raymond G. Allen in his role as Uncle Woody on popular '70s sitcom 'Sanford and Son.' (Sanford and Son)

Raymond G. Allen, best known for his role in the popular 1970's sitcom "Sanford and Son," has died. He was 91.

His daughter announced his passing on Monday on her Facebook account.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago. His warmth, kind heart and cleaver [sic] sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings," Ta Ronce Allen wrote.

Allen was known for his role as Uncle Woodrow "Woody" Anderson on the Norman Lear-directed television show that ran from 1974-1977. The show followed irritable patriarch Fred Sanford, played by Redd Foxx, who ran a junkyard in California.

Allen landed on a number of hit television shows in the '70s, including the role of Ned the Wino on "Good Times."

According to an IMDB page for the actor, he also appeared in episodes of "Starsky and Hutch," "The Love Boat," and "The Jeffersons."

Allen's daughter did not reveal his cause of death, but TMZ reports that the beloved actor had been placed in a long-term care facility in California. The family told the outlet that Allen died as a result of respiratory issues. Relatives noted that his death was not related to COVID-19, the outlet said.

He is reportedly is survived by Ta Ronce and another daughter, Brenda Allen. He was predeceased by a son, Raymond Gilmore Allen Jr.

