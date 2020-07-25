Expand / Collapse search

Recall Alert: Fry's issues recall for fresh seafood bought at North Phoenix store

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Officials with Valley grocery store chain Fry's have issued a recall for a number of fresh seafood purchased from one store between July 17 and 24.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 10 on July 25, the store involved is located near 40th Street and Thunderbird in North Phoenix, and the recall covers seafood bought from the full-service counter and the self-service case between 6:00 a.m. on July 17 and 4:00 p.m. on July 24.

"Due to a temporary equipment malfunction, the fresh seafood full-service case in this store may not have held proper temperature. As a result, products in the cases may have been subject to temperature abuse. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens," read a portion of the statement.

Fry's officials say products affected include:

  • Atlantic Salmon
  • Catfish
  • Pacific Cod Filet
  • Crabcake
  • Krab salad
  • Lobster tail
  • Salmon burger
  • Sockeye Salmon
  • Scallops
  • Shrimp ceviche
  • Shrimp, raw and cooked
  • Snow Crab
  • Stuffed Crab
  • Imitation Krab Surimi
  • Swordfish steak
  • Tilapia
  • Fresh Trout
  • Ahi Tuna
  • Tuna Poke

Fry's officials say they have received no reports of injury or illness. Products affected should not be eaten, and can be returned to the store for a full refund or replacement.