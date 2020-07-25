Recall Alert: Fry's issues recall for fresh seafood bought at North Phoenix store

article

Officials with Valley grocery store chain Fry's have issued a recall for a number of fresh seafood purchased from one store between July 17 and 24.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 10 on July 25, the store involved is located near 40th Street and Thunderbird in North Phoenix, and the recall covers seafood bought from the full-service counter and the self-service case between 6:00 a.m. on July 17 and 4:00 p.m. on July 24.

"Due to a temporary equipment malfunction, the fresh seafood full-service case in this store may not have held proper temperature. As a result, products in the cases may have been subject to temperature abuse. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens," read a portion of the statement.

Fry's officials say products affected include:

Atlantic Salmon

Catfish

Pacific Cod Filet

Crabcake

Krab salad

Lobster tail

Salmon burger

Sockeye Salmon

Scallops

Shrimp ceviche

Shrimp, raw and cooked

Snow Crab

Stuffed Crab

Imitation Krab Surimi

Swordfish steak

Tilapia

Fresh Trout

Ahi Tuna

Tuna Poke

Fry's officials say they have received no reports of injury or illness. Products affected should not be eaten, and can be returned to the store for a full refund or replacement.