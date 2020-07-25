Recall Alert: Fry's issues recall for fresh seafood bought at North Phoenix store
PHOENIX - Officials with Valley grocery store chain Fry's have issued a recall for a number of fresh seafood purchased from one store between July 17 and 24.
According to a statement obtained by FOX 10 on July 25, the store involved is located near 40th Street and Thunderbird in North Phoenix, and the recall covers seafood bought from the full-service counter and the self-service case between 6:00 a.m. on July 17 and 4:00 p.m. on July 24.
"Due to a temporary equipment malfunction, the fresh seafood full-service case in this store may not have held proper temperature. As a result, products in the cases may have been subject to temperature abuse. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens," read a portion of the statement.
Fry's officials say products affected include:
- Atlantic Salmon
- Catfish
- Pacific Cod Filet
- Crabcake
- Krab salad
- Lobster tail
- Salmon burger
- Sockeye Salmon
- Scallops
- Shrimp ceviche
- Shrimp, raw and cooked
- Snow Crab
- Stuffed Crab
- Imitation Krab Surimi
- Swordfish steak
- Tilapia
- Fresh Trout
- Ahi Tuna
- Tuna Poke
Fry's officials say they have received no reports of injury or illness. Products affected should not be eaten, and can be returned to the store for a full refund or replacement.