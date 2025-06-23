Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Edible Ed’s Thai peanut noodles

By
Published  June 23, 2025 2:05pm MST
Recipes
FOX 10 Phoenix
Getting kids cooking with Edible Ed

Kids can be picky eaters, but sometimes, getting them involved in cooking can help them try new things. Edward Cunje has the details on his cooking classes at the Children's Museum of Phoenix.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons chili garlic paste
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon granulated ginger
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 4 servings of cooked noodles, Chef’s choice!
  • For Garnish: crushed peanuts and sliced scallions

Directions::

Combine all ingredients; whisk to fully combine. Sauce can be heated and served warm or served at room temp for cold noodles. Enjoy!

Bonus tip!:

Go NUTS! Or don’t! Sub Sunflower Seed Butter or any other butter you prefer. Just be prepared to adjust for flavor and consistency using water. Add some sliced protein, like chicken for even more yumminess! Add some crushed nuts for added texture and crunch. Yum!

Courtesy of Edible Ed's

