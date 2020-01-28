Recipe: Italian-style steak sandwiches

Good food is the key to making any Super Bowl party great, so we drafted Dr. BBQ to be our kitchen quarterback. He came up with a plan to "sandwich" in something delicious.

Dr. BBQ says you can cut these sandwiches into snack-size servings, put them on a party platter, and you’ll be all set for game time.

INGREDIENTS:

6 thin-cut ribeye steaks

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

4 tablespoons butter at room temperature

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning

4 Sourdough rolls, split

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium yellow bell peppers, halved and thinly sliced

½ cup marinara sauce, warmed

1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the broiler to cook on high.

In a small bowl, make the steak seasoning by combining the ½-teaspoon each of salt, pepper, granulated garlic and Italian seasoning. Mix well.

Season the steaks evenly on both sides, then set aside.

In another small bowl, combine the butter, granulated garlic, and Italian seasoning. Mix well, then spread evenly on the cut sides of all the rolls.

Place the rolls cut-side up on a baking sheet. Place them under the broiler and cook for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. Set aside. Keep the broiler hot.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steaks, in batches if needed and cook them quickly 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked to your desired doneness. Remove the steaks to a platter.

Add a little more oil if needed, then add the bell pepper to the skillet and cook, tossing often until they are tender, about 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, assemble the steak sandwiches by placing a steak on each roll bottom. Top each steak with a couple tablespoons of marinara spreading it evenly. Then top each steak with ¼ cup of cheese spreading it evenly.

Place the sandwiches, without top bun on a baking sheet and place it under the broiler. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown.

Remove from the broiler and top each sandwich with a quarter of the bell peppers. Top with the bun tops and serve.

Makes 6 servings.