Recipe: Simple Breakfast Bake

Simple Breakfast Bake

INGREDIENTS

2 cups grated cheddar cheese (Cheddar or Monterey Jack will both work well)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage, peppers and onions, crumbling the sausage into small pieces as it cooks, until it is no longer pink and cooked through and the veggies are tender.

Spray a 9X13-inch baking pan. Place the tater tots in a single layer across the bottom of the pan. (Use only as many tater tots as will fit in a single layer).

Sprinkle sausage over the tater tots followed by the veggies (if using). Sprinkle cheese evenly across the top.

Slowly pour the egg mixture evenly over and across the top. If making in advance, cover the dish with lightly greased foil and refrigerate (overnight, up to 18 hours)