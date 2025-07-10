Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Recovery operation underway at Glendale lake: PD

By
Updated  July 10, 2025 2:58pm MST
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Glendale Police say crews are at the scene of "a recovery operation of what appears to be a body."
    • The incident is unfolding in the area of 58th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Crews in Glendale are at the scene of a recovery operation involving an apparent body, according to Glendale Police.

What we know:

The operation is taking place at a lake in the area of 58th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to police, they received a call about the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m., and they identified the victim as an adult male.

Police say they were contacted regarding the incident after people in the area flagged down a city worker to tell them what had happened.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the victim's name.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Glendale Police Department.

