Recovery operation underway at Glendale lake: PD
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Crews in Glendale are at the scene of a recovery operation involving an apparent body, according to Glendale Police.
What we know:
The operation is taking place at a lake in the area of 58th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to police, they received a call about the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m., and they identified the victim as an adult male.
Police say they were contacted regarding the incident after people in the area flagged down a city worker to tell them what had happened.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release the victim's name.