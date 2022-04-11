New Jersey recreational marijuana sales expected to begin 'within weeks,' report says

article

New Jersey officials have given approval to seven companies to sell recreational marijuana to adults meaning sales could start within weeks, according to The New York Times.

The move comes more than a year after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

Early last year, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace.

At the time of the signing, Murphy explained that by establishing a recreational marijuana marketplace, the economy statewide would flourish as new jobs would be created.

On Monday, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, made up of five members, gave seven medical-marijuana companies final approval to start selling their products to all adults, according to NYT.

The development makes New Jersey only the second state on the East Coast to fully authorize cannabis sales to all adults.

The seven companies are permitted to begin selling recreational cannabis for adult use as soon as each company pays more than $1 million in fees associated with the expanded licenses and meets other requirements to obtain the license.

