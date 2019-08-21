'Red Beard Bandit' wanted by FBI in connection to Chandler, Tucson bank robberies

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (FBI)

The FBI says a man dubbed the "Red Beard Bandit" is wanted in connection to four bank robberies in Chandler and Tucson.

The first bank robbery happened on April 4 at the Pima Federal Credit Union in Tucson. The FBI says the suspect approached a teller and claimed to have an explosive device. He then took money that was given to him by the teller, placed it in a manilla envelope and left the bank.

On May 20, the suspect, armed with a black handgun in his waistband, entered a National Bank of Arizona in Tucson and threatened a teller by showing the gun. He was given money by the teller and placed it in a manila envelope before leaving on foot.

On June 28, the suspect entered a Bank of the West in Tucson and once again threatened a teller and said that he had a gun but didn't want to hurt anyone. He was given money by the teller and left the bank.

Finally, on August 8, the suspect entered a Wells Fargo in Chandler and brandished a black handgun at two tellers, demanding money. The suspect discreetly pointed the gun at an unaware customer and told the tellers he wanted money or the customer would be in danger. He was given money and left the bank heading South.

The FBI says the suspect appears to have a red beard in one of the surveillance photos.

He's described as being 5'8" to 6'0" tall and between 175 to 200 pounds. He is bald and is 35-to-45-years-old. He was last seen wearing a hat, sunglasses and long-sleeved shirt.

If you have any information, please call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.