Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central Phoenix
3
Extreme Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Aguila Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Superior
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Red-light camera violations in Tempe; lawmakers closer to avoiding government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  June 26, 2025 7:03pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the return of red-light cameras in Tempe to Arizona Senate and House Republicans reaching a bipartisan deal, and a new COVID variant named "razor blade throat," here are your top stories for June 26, 2025 on fox10phoenix.com:

1. Over 2,000 violations in two weeks

Featured

Tempe's red light cameras rack up thousands of violations in first two weeks
article

Tempe's red light cameras rack up thousands of violations in first two weeks

Tempe's red light camera program has been in effect for two weeks and already captured thousands of violations. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

2. $17.6 billion budget deal reached

Featured

Arizona lawmakers race against the clock to avoid historic government shutdown
article

Arizona lawmakers race against the clock to avoid historic government shutdown

Arizona is potentially a few days away from the first government shutdown in our state's history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

3. Two men hit by gunfire in West Phoenix

Featured

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Phoenix
article

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Police are at the scene of a deadly double shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

4. New COVID variant: ‘Razor Blade Throat’

'Razor blade throat': COVID's new Nimbus variant

'Razor blade throat': COVID's new Nimbus variant

A new COVID-19 variant spreading in some parts of the world has been nicknamed "razor blade throat" because of its painful symptoms. Dr. Quan with Valleywise Health joined AZAM to discuss what you should know about the "Nimbus" variant.

5. On this day in 1990, it was 122°!

June 26, 1990: 122 degrees in Phoenix

June 26, 1990: 122 degrees in Phoenix

It may be hot today, but it won't be anything like the day we took this video -- back when we hit our all-time record on this day, 35 years ago at Sky Harbor Airport -- where flights were grounded for a while because it was too hot to fly!

Tonight's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in Phoenix

The gradual rise in temperatures continues today in the Valley, where we'll see a high near 106°F.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona