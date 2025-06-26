Red-light camera violations in Tempe; lawmakers closer to avoiding government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the return of red-light cameras in Tempe to Arizona Senate and House Republicans reaching a bipartisan deal, and a new COVID variant named "razor blade throat," here are your top stories for June 26, 2025 on fox10phoenix.com:
1. Over 2,000 violations in two weeks
Tempe's red light camera program has been in effect for two weeks and already captured thousands of violations. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
2. $17.6 billion budget deal reached
Arizona is potentially a few days away from the first government shutdown in our state's history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
3. Two men hit by gunfire in West Phoenix
Police are at the scene of a deadly double shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
4. New COVID variant: ‘Razor Blade Throat’
A new COVID-19 variant spreading in some parts of the world has been nicknamed "razor blade throat" because of its painful symptoms. Dr. Quan with Valleywise Health joined AZAM to discuss what you should know about the "Nimbus" variant.
5. On this day in 1990, it was 122°!
It may be hot today, but it won't be anything like the day we took this video -- back when we hit our all-time record on this day, 35 years ago at Sky Harbor Airport -- where flights were grounded for a while because it was too hot to fly!
Tonight's weather
The gradual rise in temperatures continues today in the Valley, where we'll see a high near 106°F.