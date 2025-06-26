Red-light camera violations in Tempe; lawmakers closer to avoiding government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

From the return of red-light cameras in Tempe to Arizona Senate and House Republicans reaching a bipartisan deal, and a new COVID variant named "razor blade throat," here are your top stories for June 26, 2025 on fox10phoenix.com:

1. Over 2,000 violations in two weeks

Featured article

2. $17.6 billion budget deal reached

Featured article

3. Two men hit by gunfire in West Phoenix

Featured article

4. New COVID variant: ‘Razor Blade Throat’

5. On this day in 1990, it was 122°!

Tonight's weather