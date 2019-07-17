Relish the opportunity to book a stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb

Calling all hot dog lovers: Get ready to pack your bags and your condiments, because Oscar Mayer has teamed up with Airbnb to offer the chance to stay in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

This is not a hunger induced hallucination -- you will actually have the chance to book a one-night stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, parked in Chicago during the weekend of the city's iconic Lollapalooza festival, Aug. 1-4.

Let's be frank: Availability is extremely limited so you're going to want to act fast before it sells out. Starting July 24, potential guests will be able to request a one-night stay for $136 per night.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they've been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb," said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing for Oscar Mayer .

Amenities include a mini fridge fully stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the essentials for Chicago-style hot dog lovers, as well as an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home.

Each guest will also receive a hot-dog inspired welcome package including hot dog sunglasses, a fanny pack and a wiener onesie for a good night's sleep as cozy as sleeping in an actual hot dog bun.

To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, OscarMayer and Airbnb will donate $5,000 to Rise Against Hunger, supporting the organization's mission to end hunger by 2030.



