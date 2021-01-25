Researchers discover new whale species in the Gulf of Mexico

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
11
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Superior, Tonto Basin
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County

Researchers discover new whale species in the Gulf of Mexico

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Science
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

NOAA's Dr. Patricia Rosel photographs Rice's whale type specimen.

LOS ANGELES - A new species of whale has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, researchers say. 

According to an article posted in the journal Marine Mammal Science, researchers say a whale previously identified as the Bryde’s whale is actually part of a new whale species, which scientists are now calling the Rice's whale.

Scientists have been tracking this specific animal since the late 1990s but only now have determined the whale is completely unique. 

Some characteristics of the Rice's whale include: 

  • An average growth of up to 42 feet
  • Can weigh up to 60,000 pounds
  • Have three ridges located in their upper jaw, similar to sister species

The Rice's whale was originally thought to be a baleen whale. While more than 80 different species of whales exist, baleen whales are known as the largest creatures on Earth and consist of more than a dozen different species. Some commonly known baleen whales include Gray whales, Blue whales, and humpbacks. 

The new species had its bones first examined back in 2008 by researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and was the first time the whale’s genetic data was obtained from samples collected by NOAA fisheries, said NOAA. 

Because the identification of a new species takes time, once researchers were able to collect a sufficient amount of scientific evidence to describe the new species, it then receives a Latin name and a "common name," reported NOAA. 

"The name Rice’s whale is in honor of renowned American biologist Dale Rice who had a distinguished 60-year career in marine mammal science. He was the first researcher to recognize that Bryde's whales (now Rice’s whales) are present in the Gulf of Mexico," NOAA wrote in a statement.

NOAA's Dr. Patricia Rosel examines Rice's whale type specimen at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

The NOAA explained that while the whale had unique features distinguishing itself from similar species, genetic data finally allowed researchers to confirm the new discovery. 

Another factor that led to the discovery was a Rice’s whale skull that was examined last year after it was found stranded in Florida near Everglades National Park. 

Researchers say various morphological differences in the skull, combined with genetic data, were enough to distinguish the whale as a completely unique species. 

This new whale currently retains protected status under the Endangered Species Act, according to the NOAA. 

The NOAA estimates that fewer than 100 of these whales exist in the wild making them "critically endangered." 