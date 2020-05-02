Restaurants in Wickenburg defy Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order

Many businesses in Wickenburg are defying Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order and are opening up.

On Saturday, dozens came out to support those restaurants for opening their dining rooms despite the risk of fines or more.

In Wickenburg, Arizona, patrons have had enough of the state's response to COVID-19.

"I’m a little bit overwhelmed by the turnout I’m having," said Debra Thompson, owner of the Horseshoe Cafe.

Thompson violated the governor's order and opened horseshoe cafe. Other businesses along the stretch followed suit, and by the dozens, people from the across the state came out to support her.

"You got to stand up for what you believe in," said Thompson. "This is America, this isn’t a communist country."

"I really feel like the numbers are not supporting the shutdown anymore, and everybody is really frustrated by this," said Stacey McKnight, a Wickenburg resident.

Another 18 people died on May 1 from the novel coronavirus in Arizona.

This rally to open comes with a financial risk.

"This is an order that is enforceable by law, a violation is a $2500 fine and up to 6 months in jail," according the Gov. Ducey. "For those that own an establishment and are going to publicly flaunt the order, you are playing with your liquor license."

Stacey Thompson's attorney Anthony Ramirez doesn’t think the fine is coming but is researching a civil rights lawsuit if it does.

"I’m saying B.S., it’s not going to happen - it was disingenuous of him." said Ramirez. "I’m very disappointed."

At other rallies in Arizona, healthcare workers stood silently in protest - but not this Saturday in Wickenburg. Only those rallying were present.

FOX 10 reached out to the governor's office and Wickenburg Police for a response but have not heard back from them.