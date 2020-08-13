Expand / Collapse search
Retired state official paid $95,000 to run Arizona Department of Economic Security for 75 days

Arizona Dept. of Economic Security
PHOENIX (AP) - A retired state administrator was paid almost $95,000 to run the Arizona Department of Economic Security for 75 days as the agency worked to process a crush of unemployment claims.

Tom Betlach ran the agency from March 20 through June 3 as it struggled to reprogram its computer system to handle unemployment claims from self-employed workers like Uber and Lyft drivers. It’s faced months of complaints from people who have problems getting their unemployment checks and can’t reach the agency.

More than 37,000 people are waiting for their claims to be processed.

Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Ducey, said Betlach brought unmatched expertise in leadership and budgeting. Betlach retired last year after more than 27 years working for the state, culminating as the head of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid agency. Before that, he was the state’s budget director.

Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Betlach were unsuccessful.

In addition to running the unemployment insurance program, the Department of Economic Security administers a variety of state safety-net programs including food stamps, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and programs for seniors and people with disabilities.

After Betlach’s departure, Ducey hired longtime DES administrator Michael Wisehart to lead the agency at an annual salary of $215,000.

