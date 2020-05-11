Arizona leaders say the unemployment fund could run out by the end of 2020
By November, Arizona leaders say the unemployment fund will run out. Typically a fund of $700 million is considered to be healthy, but at this point, it's paying out $40 million a week.
Unemployment fraud in the DES system impacts those with real accounts
Arizona's Department of Economic Security says fraudulent unemployment claims are up during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the department tries to work through the claims, some real accounts are being impacted.
Latest DES woes meant missed unemployment checks, closed accounts for some Arizonans who are out of a job
DES officials and people unemployed are speaking out after recent troubles at the agency led to missed checks or unemployment accounts that were closed completely.
DES confirms accounts of some unemployment recipients emptied
The Department of Economic Security confirmed multiple unemployment claimants had their accounts stripped of thousands of dollars.
DES officials: "tens of thousands" could be affected by unemployment filing scam
When FOX 10 first reported on the scam, dozens of people were believed to have been victimized.
Arizona Department of Economic Security audit required every 10 years, it's been 15
By law, Arizona's Department of Economic Security is required to undergo a complete audit every 10 years. It's been 15, the department says. Issues the department has have been highlighted while trying to fulfill unemployment requests during the coronavirus pandemic.
DES confirms more than 50 Arizonans are victims of a Social Security scheme
A crime ring has been profiting off of millions collecting unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, the US Secret Service warns.
Gov. Ducey names new Arizona Department of Economic Security director
Governor Doug Ducey has named a new director for the Department of Economic Security to replace Tom Betlach.
Head of Arizona Department of Economic Security stepping down
State officials confirmed Friday night that the head of the Arizona Department of Economic Security is stepping down.
DES launches Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, but problems persist
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life, officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced on Monday the launch of the state's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.