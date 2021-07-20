Arizona's unemployment agency offering 'return-to-work' bonuses

Arizona's unemployment agency is offering "return-to-work" bonuses for a select group of people who applied for benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, July 20, Arizona's Department of Economic Security (DES) said some residents who applied for benefits at a certain time period and meet other qualifications can get up to $2,000.

The qualifications, DES says, are:

You're an Arizona resident

Received or filed and were determined eligible for unemployment benefits in Arizona on May 8, 2021 or May 15, 2021; Individuals filing initial unemployment benefit claims after May 15, 2021 are not eligible for the Return-to-Work Bonus, even if filing for weeks prior to Benefit Week Ending May 15, 2021

Return to the workforce between May 13, 2021 and September 6, 2021 at a qualifying employer and no longer receive unemployment benefits

Work 320 hours or more over a consecutive ten week period upon returning to work at a qualifying job for a $2,000 bonus OR work 160 hours or more over a consecutive ten week period at a qualifying job for a $1,000 bonus

Earn $25 per hour or less, equivalent to $52,000 annually, at their qualifying job

Have not previously received the return-to-work bonus

In order to be eligible for the bonus, residents must return to verifiable employment in Arizona. For employment verification, individuals must provide the following:

An employer to contact that is not the applicant

Either a home (if working remotely) or business address within Arizona

Pay stubs from their employer(s) showing hours worked and amount paid

To check if you're eligible for the bonus and to apply, you can click here.

