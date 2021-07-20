Expand / Collapse search
Arizona's unemployment agency offering 'return-to-work' bonuses

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Dept. of Economic Security
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Arizona's unemployment agency is offering "return-to-work" bonuses for a select group of people who applied for benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, July 20, Arizona's Department of Economic Security (DES) said some residents who applied for benefits at a certain time period and meet other qualifications can get up to $2,000.

The qualifications, DES says, are:

  • You're an Arizona resident
  • Received or filed and were determined eligible for unemployment benefits in Arizona on May 8, 2021 or May 15, 2021; Individuals filing initial unemployment benefit claims after May 15, 2021 are not eligible for the Return-to-Work Bonus, even if filing for weeks prior to Benefit Week Ending May 15, 2021
  • Return to the workforce between May 13, 2021 and September 6, 2021 at a qualifying employer and no longer receive unemployment benefits
  • Work 320 hours or more over a consecutive ten week period upon returning to work at a qualifying job for a $2,000 bonus OR work 160 hours or more over a consecutive ten week period at a qualifying job for a $1,000 bonus
  • Earn $25 per hour or less, equivalent to $52,000 annually, at their qualifying job
  • Have not previously received the return-to-work bonus

In order to be eligible for the bonus, residents must return to verifiable employment in Arizona. For employment verification, individuals must provide the following:

  • An employer to contact that is not the applicant
  • Either a home (if working remotely) or business address within Arizona
  • Pay stubs from their employer(s) showing hours worked and amount paid

To check if you're eligible for the bonus and to apply, you can click here.

